Shocker:Rector IMAP Appoints  Biological Son As Head of ICT

The Rector of the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic,Lafia,Dr.Justina Anjiode Kotso is passing through difficult moment just last week a high powered committee was set up by the Governing Council to investigate her dealings which includes awarding contracts without consulting the council as tongue continued to wag over the selection of her biological son,Jesse Kotso as the new Head of Information Communication Technology ((ICT).

It was gathered that her son, a temporary staff of IMAP was amongst those newly employed following the directive of the State Governor,Engineer Abdullahi Sule to address staff deficit.

An insider who pleaded anonymity confided that aside appointing her biological son as Head of ICT,She was running the institution as her personal property.,There were mixed reactions within the Polytechnic community on why a temporary staff would be saddled with a bigger responsibility.

Pundit from the institution expressed concerned over the appointment of a staff that was yet to be confirmed as a full fledged staff of the Isa Mustaoha Agwai l,Polytechnic to man a key and sensitive office been the backbone of Internally Generated Revenue.

It was reliably confided that appointing her Son to head the ICT unit which school fees are paid online is tantamount to running the institution as a personal estate, feelers however said Jesse Kotso was placed above more qualified and experienced staff in the Department of computer Science were sidelined.

The public may be interesting to note,that the handling of the ICT unit of the Polytechnic has been a matter of concern,It would be recalled that the rector has previously appointed a non- indigene ,Sunday A.Nwokolo as the Head of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The former head who was popularly known as Sunny Nwokolo,It was learnt was a non indigene was hand picked by the rector as the institution have more qualified computer programmers in the Department of Computer Science who are mostly indigenes.

Surprisingly,Dr.Justina Anjiode Kotso appointed her biological Son,Jesse Kotso to take over when Sunday.A.Nwokolo,The erstwhile and non indigene of the State but a staff of the Polytechnic before he left for further studies in the United Kingdom was not able to manned the unit as it was expected of him.

Another intriguing area in the Polytechnic community is the appointment of her biological son, an academic staff to occupied the offices that supposed to be occupied by non academic staff,This according to Pundit was her unilateral decision to pleased herself.

It was further gathered that Academic,Sport and ICT units are headed by non academic staff in all other institutions except in Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic where the reverse is the case.

The rector of IMAP appointed academic staff to man non academic offices which is another matter of serious concern in the Polytechnic, a Union leader who pleaded anonymity maintained that the rector’s act is a total contravention of the laws establishing the former Nasarawa State Polytechnic,Lafia

Further findings , that is the law establishing the Isa Mustapha Agwai l,Polytechnic,Lafia stated clearly that only confirmed staff, that is a staff that served for a period of twenty four months in the institution and was on the capacity of a permanent staff.

Dr.Justina Kotso could not be reached as at press time despite text messages and phone calls proved abortive.

Insiders are accusing the headship of the Polytechnic for hiding the four man committee of the Department of Business Administration and Management headed by the Chairman,Felix Gimba ,Mohammed Ladan and two others to accertained allegations of issuance of certificates to outsiders.

A committee that completed it findings on the 16/6/2023 and awaiting the implementation of its recommendation,four months after.

It could recalled that the Council headed by a prominent monarch,The Emir of Karshi,Mohammed Sani Bako set up a committee to investigate her financial dealings especially in the award of contract and her spending limit,which ,it was learnt, running the school with her Uncle,a prominent personality during the reign of late Governor of the State,Aliyu Akwe Doma dictating to her on wha to do.

