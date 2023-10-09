Imo Gov Poll Hots Up As Owerri Stakeholders Shun Opposition Parties, Galvanize Support For Uzodimma

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Some stakeholders of Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State have endorsed the Governor Hope Uzodimma as their preferred candidate for Imo governorship election slated to hold by November 11, this year.

Owerri stakeholders made this known in a meeting conveyed by Imo State Commissioner For Lands, Noble Atulegwu Abiaso, held in his residential home Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area on Friday September 6, 2023.

Declaring their support for Uzodimma’s re-election, Honourable Abiaso revealed that the Governor has been friendly to Owerri Indigens since his inception in office in 2020 when he appointed Owerri son as one of the Commissioners who formed parts of the State executives council.

”You all know that Governor Uzodimma has done tremendously well in all ramifications as Imo Governor since 2020 and as such, he should be rewarded with our collective votes to ensure his re-election;

“Our Governor, Uzodimma has fulfilled all his 2019 electioneering campaign promises and with what is on ground, he is willing, ready and passionate to offer good governance to the people of Imo State in general and Owerri West in particular;

“As part of our commitment towards his re-election, we must go and obtain our individual Permanent Voters Cards,PVC’s, which is our electoral strength to re-elect Governor Uzodimma in the forthcoming election.

” I am here encouraging the entire people of Owerri-West (voters) to go and collect your Voters Cards for the sake of Uzodimma’s reelection” the Commissioner said.

However, In a related development, Ex executive chairman of Owerri West LGA, Muruako Victor insisted that Uzodimma’s re-election remains a top priority of the entire Owerri people.

Honourable Muruako who also revealed some of the governor’s achievements in the past three years, assured that his people will leave no stone unturned until they deliver APC in the forthcoming Imo governorship poll.

“We have all affirmed the re-election endorsement of Governor Hope. We are in the slogan of 4 years plus another 4 years, which is equals to 8 years for Gov. Uzodimma.

“Opposition parties should steer clear from Owerri West, we have unanimously agree to vote and protect our vote for Uzodimma” Muruako said.

Speaking further, the immediate past Federal lawmaker who represented Owerri Federal Constituency in the House Of Representatives, Ikenna Elezieanya on behalf of his Uzondu Campaign Organization affirmed support for APC.

“Our people should go into grassroots campaigning, the governor has done good to Owerri people therefore we have every reason to reelect him for second term.” He said.