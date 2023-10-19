Okorocha, Rescue Mission Loyalists Disappoint Uzodimma, Drum Support For Anyanwu, As PDP Flag-off Campaign In Imo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Barely one week after attending Imo State Governorship election campaign Flag-off of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha have made a U-turn with his Rescue Mission Loyalists to drum support for the PDP candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu.

Former governor Rochas Okorocha is said to have disappointed his party man who is also the incumbent Govenor, Hope Uzodimma as he recently made his support for PDP known to Imo people in a campaign rally held in Kanu Nwankwo Stadium Owerri.

“There is a good news, I have just received a text massage from our former governor, His Excellency Rochas Okorocha.

“His Excellency said I should inform you people that him and all his supporters are with us in this project”.

Anyanwu read this massage in the campaign venue while addressing Imo people on Wednesday.

However, Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Iliya Umar Damagun has urged Imo people to vote out Looters of their common to be able to take back their state.

Amb Damagun recalled that Imo state has been the most peaceful and economically viable state during previous administrations of the PDP, regretting that the present APC government led by Hope Uzodinma has recklessly dismembered it.

He said this in on Wednesday during the Governorship Campaign flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

Presenting the PDP’s flag to its Governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Umar Damagum, said that his party brought the message of positive change to the people of the state, and to them to utilize the opportunity to liberate the state.

Damagum affirms that the party’s candidate has the political experience, zeal and exposure to turn things around for good for the people of the state.

According to him, “Samuel Anyanwu is not only experienced, exposed and credible, but has the nursing desire to rescue, secure and recover Imo state from its battered situation. It is only your vote that can make this happen. You may recall that previous administrations of PDP in state has brought peace, unity, good business environment, hospitalism and joy; but today, Imo state is only known for the bad due to the person sitting as your Governor. Haba, Imo people have suffered!” he exclaimed.

Adding the crowed, Governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Senator Anyanwu has vowed to liberate the state on assumption of office directing for immediate construction of rural/urban roads, adding that education, revamping of agricultural sector and improving health centers would be his major priority.

He said that insecurity would be a thing of the past once he takes over, pointing out that he would seek every possible avenue to dialogue with aggrieved Imo youths who are angry over the level of frustrations and neglect of their welfare by the APC government in the state.

While calling on the aggrieved people in the state to sheath their swords and come out en masse to vote for him and his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri, noting that any vote for them would go a long way to make the state safe again.

Meanwhile, Governors of Zamfara State who doubles as Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Dr Dauda Lawal, Enugu State, Barr Peter Mbah, Edo state, Godwin Obaseke and Delta states respectively consoled the people of the state for passing through severe and excruciating pains occasioned by inhuman administration.

According to them, “what the state needs now is vote revolution that will oust the cruel APC administration and usher in a government with human face, a government that can cleans the tears of an injurered people. This can only be done collectively. For us as PDP Governors, we are not resting in our oars because we want our states to develop, painfully, Imo state is gradually decapisulated, and currently going down the drain. It is your right to save this state now before it finally collapses”