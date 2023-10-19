Three Suspected Criminals Burnt Alive in Anambra, Police React

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Three unidentified people have been burnt alive in communities Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident was said to have happened on Wednesday, as the residents woke up to see three corpses in flames at different locations in the region.

The regions include Junction of Utuh community, along the Ọnụ Soroọgụ Road, and Amannalụ Junction, Ebenator. While two corpses were roasted at the Utuh Junction, one was roasted at the Ebenator junction.

While the of those who burnt the corpses remain unknown as at the time of this publication, the identities of the roasted corpses also remain unknown, as they were burnt the preceding night or early morning.

However, sources close to the scenes said the trio, who were burnt beyond recognition, might have indulged in one crime or the other that resulted to their apprehension and consequent manslaughter.

When contacted by this reporter Izunna Okafor, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said he did not have any information about the incident.

Ikenga also quoted the state police commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye as always cautioning people against jungle justice and taking laws into their hands. He said all suspects should be handed over to police for appropriate investigation and possible prosection.

“The Command condemns this act in totality and has always encouraged the public to take suspects to police stations whenever they are apprehended. This will help the Police to conduct proper investigations and bring the suspects to justice under extant laws,” he said.

Watch the video below: