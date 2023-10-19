8.4 C
New York
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Three Suspected Criminals Burnt Alive in Anambra, Police React

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Three unidentified people have been burnt alive in communities Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident was said to have happened on Wednesday, as the residents woke up to see three corpses in flames at different locations in the region.

The regions include Junction of Utuh community, along the Ọnụ Soroọgụ Road, and Amannalụ Junction, Ebenator. While two corpses were roasted at the Utuh Junction, one was roasted at the Ebenator junction.

While the of those who burnt the corpses remain unknown as at the time of this publication, the identities of the roasted corpses also remain unknown, as they were burnt the preceding night or early morning.

READ ALSO  Fallout Of APC Flag-Off : Uzodinma’s Aide Beats Imo Lawmaker to Stupor

However, sources close to the scenes said the trio, who were burnt beyond recognition, might have indulged in one crime or the other that resulted to their apprehension and consequent manslaughter.

When contacted by this reporter Izunna Okafor, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said he did not have any information about the incident.

Ikenga also quoted the state police commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye as always cautioning people against jungle justice and taking laws into their hands. He said all suspects should be handed over to police for appropriate investigation and possible prosection.

READ ALSO  Family Of Slain Couple Urges Imo Police To Unravel Killers

“The Command condemns this act in totality and has always encouraged the public to take suspects to police stations whenever they are apprehended. This will help the Police to conduct proper investigations and bring the suspects to justice under extant laws,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Okorocha, Rescue Mission Loyalists Disappoint Uzodimma, Drum Support For Anyanwu, As PDP Flag-off Campaign In Imo
Next article
Only Local Delicacies Will Be Served at 2023 Anambra New Yam Festival — Commissioner Onyenji

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Fallout Of APC Flag-Off : Uzodinma’s Aide Beats Imo Lawmaker to Stupor

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.