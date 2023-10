Suspected Gun-men enforcing IPOB sit-at-home threat have attacked residents in Izza Mgbo Junction in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The hoodlums set ablaze vehicles and tricycles belonging to residents who violated the purported Sit-at-home threat.

The attack occured in early hours of today, October 2, 2023.

More details of this story will be published in our subsequent Bulletin