Gov Bala Mohammed mourns death of security aid, Mgahli

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has expressed shock over the demise of one of his guards, Mahmoud Ghali, popularly known as Mghali Katagum.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, Mohammed said late Mghali who was serving Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was until his death, a man of integrity, known for his love for unity, peace, integrity and above all his hard work.

While commiserating with the family and entire people of Katagum, Governor Bala pledged to support the what Ghali left behind, asking Allah to grant them courage and fortitude to bear the loss.

He, however, prayed for the deceased, asking Allah to grant him Janna and comfort his soul.

He, however, prayed for the deceased, asking Allah to grant him Janna and comfort his soul.