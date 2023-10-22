Uproar As Gov Uzodimma, 11 Candidates Shun Imo Town Hall Meeting – LP, APGA, PDP, Others Sign Peace Accord

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

In a remarkable move towards ensuring a harmonious and conflict-free Imo governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023, five gubernatorial candidates representing various political parties in Imo State came together to ink a groundbreaking peace accord on Sunday.

Notably, among the candidates, Senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was absent, along with 11 others.

Seventeen gubernatorial candidates will participate in the upcoming electoral contest on November 11.

The peace accord ceremony was orchestrated by a coalition of influential organizations, including the Justice, Development, Peace, and Caritas Commission, the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, the National Voter’s Drive Coalition, and the Imo Advocacy Group.

The signatories of the peace accord are Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Okere John Jude of the Accord Party, Maj Gen Lincoln Ogunewe (retd) of Action Alliance, and Sir Anthony Ejiogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Their solemn commitment revolves around ensuring a non-violent election process within the state on November 11.

The Assumpta Cathedral in Owerri, Imo State’s capital, hosted the event, offering a platform for gubernatorial candidates to unveil their visions and aspirations to a captivated audience, consisting of a multitude of eager Imo residents, awaiting insights from the contenders.

This development represents a momentous stride towards fostering a peaceful governorship election in the State, even as Governor Uzodinma’s conspicuous absence and 11 others at the event has ignited curiosity and public interest.