Defection of Bauchi NNPP guber candidate: Our party in Bauchi is intact _, NNPP assures supporters

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, in Bauchi State, , has explained that despite the gale of defection that hit the party led by the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Party Senator Halliru Dauda Jika to the All Peogressive Congress APC the NNPP in Bauchi State is very much intact.

Chieftain of the Party Alhaji Nazif Inuwa Malamin Kasuwa stated this today in Bauchi at the end of the State Executive Council meeting of the Party , He assured supporters of the party in the state that the structure that gave NNPP its popularity and acceptace , pkus the successes recorded in the 2023 election, is still intact, noting that NNPP will be victorious in 2027.

Nazif who is the State Youth Leader of the Party , said only three People left in the Executive Senator Jika, State Chairman of the Party and State Secretary but all other party structures from ward to local government and state are intact. He said: “I am appealing on members of the NNPP not to be distracted with the defection of three people.

I can assure you that the party is intact. Don’t be distracted. What is happening is just a mirage. The State Publicity Secretary of the Party Ahmad Tijjani Aminu said “The recent proclamations made by our gubernatorial candidate in the event that took place on 26th September,2023 at the National headquarters Abuja.

The gubernatorial candidate and some members of our Party made some declarations that all Party executive at all levels, as well as candidates who participated in the 2023 general elections have decided to resign their membership of our great party in favor of joining the APC.This announcement was not true and it does not reflect the true position on ground.

It may be a slip of the tongue and in that respect we wish to unequivocally state our position that the party structure at all levels remain intact, with our serving member of Bauchi state House of Assembly, ” Tijjani said

“We however wish to affirm our membership, support and loyalty to our great party NNPP including its leadership as well as the leader of the party, His Excellency Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwan-kwaso. We also promise to work tirelessly to ensure the success of our great party.

We regret the resignation of some of our members who made their contributions to the achievements of our party and we wish them the very best”. He said” we must be aware that no matter the situation, our party is bigger than any individual, the announcement