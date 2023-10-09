8.4 C
Humanitarian Affairs Minister Did Not Replace Professionals with Politicians – APC Group

Press Releases
Humanitarian Affairs Minister Did Not Replace Professionals with Politicians - APC Group

Press Release

 

The attention of APC Youth Renaissance has been drawn to the fake news report making round in the social media, alleging that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu appointed politicians to replace professionals in the management of the social intervention programmes of the Federal Government.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, the group described the publication as cooked up story sponsored by those who felt dissatisfied with the Minister over her resolve to rejig and reposition the ministry in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Noting that the Minister replaced incompetence with capable hands who can deliver to Nigerians the ‘Renewed Hope’ they can see and believe and not the travesty of what we used to have.

Adding that the era of lifting Nigerians out of poverty only on newspapers and the social media are over as the Tinubu administration will go to any length in lifting the real poor people out of poverty because the poor must breath this time around.

While urging the Minister not to be deterred by the antice of the subversive elements and their collaborators, the group however commended her for the recent flag-off of the Social Register verification exercises nationwide.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,
National Secretary,
APC Youth Renaissance

