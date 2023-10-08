Bandits kill 4, injure 4 in Kaduna attack – police

Some bandits have raided the Unguwan Dankali area in Zaria Local Area of Kaduna State, killing four residents while four others sustained gunshots injuries.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansur Hassan, who confirmed the incident, said during the attack, operatives rescued five kidnapped victims and arrested one suspected kidnapper.

He identified the rescued kidnapped victims, comprising four females and an eight-month-old boy, to include: Halima Musa(27 years), (2) Rukaiya Salisu (25 years,), Ummi Sadisu ‘F’, (4) Yusuf Musa ‘M’ 8 months, and Aisha Rabiu ‘F’ 2 years.

Hassan added that the attack occurred on Friday, noting that following a distressed call, the Zaria Area Command, swiftly mobilized operatives to the locations where six persons were found critical injured.

The injured, he added, were immediately evacuated to the Muslim Clinic Hospital in the ancient city of Zaria where doctors on duty confirmed four of the victims death, while the remaining victims were still receiving treatment in the facility.

The police spokesman quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Musa Yusuf Garba, to have extended his condolences to the families of the deceased

The police chief said,”the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP Musa Yusuf Garba want to commiserate with the families of those that loss their lives during the unfortunate incident of armed bandits attack on the 6th October 2023 at about 2330 hours at Unguwan Dankali, Zaria LGA of Kaduna State.

“Thereafter, the joint response teams consisting of the Police, Military and Civilian JTF went in pursuit of the Bandits, due to the superior fire power of the Security forces, the hoodlums were forced to abandon five (5) kidnapped victims namely:(1) Halima Musa ‘F’ 27 years, (2) Rukaiya Salisu ‘F’ 25 years, (3) Ummi Sadisu ‘F’, (4) Yusuf Musa ‘M’ 8 months, and (5) Aisha Rabiu ‘F’ 2 years. The victims were immediately rescued and conveyed to the above mentioned Hospital.”

He added, “Meanwhile, one of the suspect Mansir Umar ‘M’ of After Rail Unguwar Dankali was immediately arrested in possession of several military woodland camouflage wears and is strongly suspected to be one of the gunmen who attacked the said community.

“Preliminary investigation has since commenced and the suspect is cooperating with the Police while concerted effort is being intensified toward the arresting the remaining fleeing bandits.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, while commiserating with the family members of the deceased and further Colling on members of the public to volunteer in assisting the Police with any relevant information that will lead to the arresting of the remaining fleeing bandits.” ENDS…