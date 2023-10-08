Anambra Philanthropist Undertakes to Support Education of Less Privileged Children to Mark Birthday

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Birthday is a reminder to celebrate life as well as to update the life, says Amin Kalantri.

This age-old aphorism played out in the life of an Anambra-born philanthropist, Chief Chigozie Atueyi, as he ascended unto another rung of his life.

Born on October 7th decades ago, Chief Atueyi, who hails from Utuh, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, is the Southeast Director, Adorable Foundation International, a charity organization that has revived hopes of many downtrodden and empowered over a million youths and women in the region.

In a statement shared on his social media handle to mark his 2023 birthday, the philanthropist, popularly known as the Mayor of the youths, recalled that he had previously celebrated his birthdays with pop and hop. He however, said the case would be different this year, as he would undertake to support the less privileged children in their education, rather than throw party.

“With these in mind, I have decided that instead of throwing a lavish party or drinking feast, I will support the education of many kids thru our foundation, Adorable Foundation International,” his message partly reads.

While revealing that his eyes have opened to see many ills in the society since the Founder of the Foundation, Princess Ada Amah, chose him to lead the organisation in the southeast; Chief Atueyi further harped on the need to always remember the less privileged in the society.

“I implore us to always remember the downtrodden anytime we have so much. Forget the fact that a lot of people will be filled with envy… Just keep doing the right thing & leave the rest to God! I celebrate myself with love and wish the world becomes a better place,” he wrote.

While thanking God for gift of life, divine blessings, protection, and heart of giving; he further restated his commitment to continue giving back to humanity and facilitating access to sustainable means of livelihood, towards bettering the society and the lives of the populace.

Chief Atueyi’s birthday attracted encomiums and felicitations from well-meaning individuals, including Hon. Fredrick Emeka Anagwu, who in his birthday message, wished the philanthropist continuous growth in sound mind and good health.

On his own part, the MD/CEO of UKP TV, Mr. Chidi Orjika, who felicitated with the celebrant on behalf of the firm, described him as ‘Ọtabiri O Nye Nwanne Ya’, commending his acts of generosity.

Orjika, who also highlighted some of the good works of the celebrant, wished him greater success and a life full of unending joy and happiness.

“You are a true force for good in the world, and we admire your commitment to helping others.

“Your Adorable Foundation is doing amazing work to liberate the youths from drug and alcohol abuse and engage in youth re-orientation and empowerment. You are truly making a difference in the lives of so many young people.

“And of course, we can’t forget your incredible work as an entertainment maestro. You are a true talent, and we are so proud to have you as a partner.

“On this day, we wish you all the best. May your year be filled with joy, happiness, and success. May you continue to use your gifts and talents to make the world a better place.”