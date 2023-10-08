Yoruba, Northern youths clash over call for Mele Kyari’s sack, NNPCL’s probe

The Yoruba Youth Council and it’s counterpart from the north, The Mega National Movement for Good Governance, on Sunday, traded tackles over call for the sack of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited over alleged corruption in the oil sector of the economy.

The Mega Movement, consisting of 19 youth groups and other Civil Society Organizations, drawn for the 19 northern states and Abuja, attributed the scarcity of fuel across the region to alleged corruption in the nation’s oil sector.

The spokesman of MNMGG, Ibrahim Tijani while speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, demanded the immediate sack of the entire the Mele Kyari -led management of the NNPCL and as well probe the company for not remitting revenues accrue to the Federation account.

Besides, the organization noted that given the numerous allegation of financial misproprietis against the NNPCL, there was need for President Bola Tinubu, removed the NNPCL boss from office in order to restore confidence in the oil sector.

He said, “we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take action and fire and probe Mele Kyari and present Management. This is crucial for the transparency, accountability, and development of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

“Given the numerous allegations of financial improprieties and the lack of accountability within the NNPC under Kyari’s leadership, it is imperative that he be removed from his position.

“The Federal Government must take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that those responsible for corruption and embezzlement are held accountable.

“The Nigerian people deserve transparency, accountability, and a leadership that prioritizes the country’s economic stability and the well-being of its citizens.

“It is crucial to address these allegations, conduct a thorough investigation, and prosecute those responsible for corruption and fraudulent practices. Restoring transparency, accountability, and financial stability within the NNPC is essential for the well-being of the Nigerian economy and its citizens.”

However, the Yoruba Youth Council chided the Northern youth and passed a vote of confidence, noting it won’t join faceless group to blackmail the NNPCL’s GCEO

They said instead they would increase its level of partnership and support for Kyari in view of the successes recorded in the oil and gas industry so far.

The organization’s President and Publicity Secretary, Eric Oluwole and Saheed Adeola, in a joint statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday, insisted it was on record that the NNPCL GCEO was appointed at a time when disputes, aside from oil theft and pipeline vandalism were paralysing oil production in the country.

The statement added that when Kyari came in as the then GMD in 2019, he instituted a multi-security control room manned by the NNPCL and all assets of the company were linked in real-time to the command-and-control center.

According to the statement, the Center was responsible for monitoring, locating, and reporting suspicious activities to various security agencies for intervention. The effort led to oil production recovering to 1.6

million barrels per day at the close of 2022.

It said that after seeing the damages which oil theft continued to wreck on the country’s earnings, “Kyari pushed the Buhari administration to re-introduce private security arrangements which eventually led to the revalidation of Tompolo’s pipeline surveillance

contract. Since then, oil production has continued to stabilize and seen a steady increase.”ENDS