Patoranking Releases New Album Ft. Ludacris, Beenie Man, Popcaan, Diamond Platnumz,  Kizz Daniel

For Immediate Release:

September 6, 2023

Nigerian Star Patoranking Blends Afrobeats, Reggae, Dancehall & Hip Hop On His Fourth Studio Album World Best (Out Today W. Sept 6) Ft. Ludacris, Beenie Man, Popcaan, Diamond Platnumz, Kizz Daniel, Victony, Gyakie & Zion Foster

Raking in over 500 million YouTube views , a quarter of a billion DSP streams for his previous 2020 album Three, Nigerian star Patoranking lives up to his anointed moniker “World Best” from his devoted fans, a following of over 8.7 million on Instagram alone. Through his long standing reputation of layering afrobeats, dancehall and reggae, the Lagos-born artist is in a class of his own. He was instantly drawn to the pulsating native rhythms of galala, an uptempo reggae-inspired music and dance that took over his streets in the 1980s and 1990s. His fourth studio album, aptly titled World Best, is a masterfully modern culmination of this genre fusion – driven by love, life and conscious lyricism.

On World Best (out today Sept 6, 2023), Patoranking taps international icons like American hip hop legend Ludacris, Jamaica’s own dancehall don Beenie Man and Kingston’s unruly boss Popcaan. His homegrown sound is nurtured with more talented collaborators hailing from Africa – including hitmakers Kizz Daniel (Nigeria) and Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) as well as rising stars Victony (Nigeria), Gyakie (Ghana) and Zion Foster (UK by way of Nigeria). From lush instrumentation to synthesized beats, the LP’s range of production holds a celebratory tone and is provided by an all-star cast of up-and-coming and well-known African producers. The list includes Phantom (Nigeria), Kel P (Nigeria), Killertunes (Nigeria), C-Tea (Ghana), Mix Master Garzy (Ghana) and many more.

Over the last year, Patoranking has been steadily releasing key cuts from World Best. The intoxicating “ Kolo Kolo ” ft. Diamond Platnumz (produced by Young Willis) has already received almost 30 million YT video views and recently won Best East Meets West Collaboration at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) 2023. “ Abobi ” followed with its full-bodied melodies created by Nigeria’s Kel P, whose credits include multiple hits on Burna Boy’s African Giant 2019 landmark album. Over the summer, Patoranking dropped “ Higher ,” a spiritual vibration featuring cracking percussion sound and soft glowing synth chords produced by Mix Master Garzy, and unleashed the party starter “ Tonight ” ft. Popcaan produced by DJ Breezy (who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit “My Woman, My Everything” ft. Wande Coal. The latter Nigeria-meets-Jamaica anthem is already over 2m+ YT views and climbing Nigeria’s Top 100 chart.

The swoon-worthy collaborations continue throughout World Best. Ludacris finds common ground with Patoranking as they recall their humble beginnings before fame on “Miracle Baby.” On “Gyal Like You” featuring Nigerian star Kizz Daniel, both icons are smitten over a breathtaking sight as their vocals ride over the feel good beats by the young Nigerian producer Killertunes (Wizkid, MUT4Y, Duncan Mighty‘s). “Women of the Year” ft. Zion Foster is a sultry ode to the ones they dedicate their hearts to. The words of admiration float over a mid-tempo afrobeats groove by N2THEA, the UK-based Ghanaian producer (Tion Wayne, Afro-B and Alicai Harley). With an earnest feeling fueling the melody in every word on “Amazing Grace,” Patoranking and the self-crowned King of the Dancehall Beenie Man declare their vows and boast unconditional love to their prospective queens. The song’s shimmering guitar licks and an ensemble of wind instruments are courtesy of C-Tea, the Ghanaian producer/sound engineer who earned a Grammy win for Black Coffee’s 2022 album Subconsciously. Patoranking is head over heels and hypnotized on “Control Me” complemented by the vocals of the fast-rising Ghanaian songstress Gyakie and rhythms built by Mix Master Garzy. The album’s standout track “Babylon” features one of Nigeria’s latest musical exports Victony and is an alluring wonder into the unknown. The seductive sounds are crafted by Nigeria’s renowned Phantom, the man behind Burna Boy’s “Ye” and Camidoh’s 2022 anthem “Sugarcane.”

World Best follows Patoranking’s albums: God Over Everything (2015), Wilmer (2019) and Three (2020).

ABOUT PATORANKING:

Patoranking, born Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie on May 27, 1990 in Ebute Metta, Lagos, Nigeria, is one of African music’s most multifaceted artists. The international star’s afro dancehall and reggae anthems have resonated from West Africa to the Caribbean. His hits with top acts Tiwa Savage (“Girlie O”), Wizkid (“This Kind Love”), Major Lazer(“Particula”), Buju Banton (“Blessed More Blessed Remix”) Wande Coal (“My Woman, My Everything”), Diamond Platnumz (“Love You Die”) and Sauti Sol (“Melanin”) have further made him an icon. His first major solo hit “Girlie O” in 2014 led to three Best New Act awards at the Headies, Nigeria Entertainment Awards (2014) and at the MTV Africa Awards (2015). Hits like “Daniella Whine” and “My Woman, My Everything” (which won MTV Africa’s Song of the Year award) also grew his international profile. His first LP, God Over Everything (2016) debuted at No. 4on Billboard’s U.S. Reggae Albums chart. Also in 2016, Patoranking joined the cast of reality TV series The Voice Nigeria as a judge, bringing him into the homes of millions in West Africa weekly. In 2019, he released his second LP, Wilmer, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. Through all of his successes, he has devoted himself to giving back. In 2020, he created the ALU Patoranking Scholarship, offering 10 fully-paid scholarships for promising students from across Africa to attend the prestigious African Leadership University. That same year, he landed in Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 class. Undeterred by Covid-19, Patoranking kept busy, completing his third album in three years entitled Three. The LP features his biggest hit to date “Abule.” In September 2022, Patoranking received two accolades at The Headies Awards in Atlanta for Best Dancehall Album for Three and Record of the Year for his single “Celebrate Me.” He also had the honor to headline 2022’s Fifa World Cup official Fan Fest Stage to over 50k+ people. In September 2023, he will release World Best, his most well-rounded and robust album to date.

WORLD BEST ALBUM ARTWORK:

Track Listing:

Inshallah Higher [out 8.16.23 Watch Video ] Gyal Like You ft Kizz Daniel Woman Of The Year ft Zion Foster Smoke & Vibes Tonight ft Popcaan – [out 7.12.23 Watch Video (2.4m+ views] Abobi – [out 2.17.23 Watch Video (3m views)] Miracle Baby ft Ludacris Babylon feat Victony Control Me ft Gyakie Kolo Kolo ft Diamond Platnumz [9.8.22 Watch Video (27m+ views)] Na Na Na Mama Amazing Grace ft Beenie Man Lighter’s Up

PRAISE ON PATORANKING:

“Over the past half-decade, permutations of dancehall music from around the world have gone from regional sounds to global sensations. In 2023, it just might be galala’s turn. A fusion of reggae, Afrobeats, and dancehall, galala has been popular in Nigeria for years, and on his new single ‘Tonight,’ Patoranking sounds ready to help it take the next step. ‘Tonight’ makes its case for the perfect party on top of gurgling organ melodies and an irresistible beat” – The FADER

“Nigerian recording artist Patoranking is solidifying his position as one of the big voices in contemporary African music.” – okayafrica

“Patoranking navigates through the many lanes of the West African sound of Afrobeats through a dancehall-centric vision.” – Pitchfork

“Patoranking is a legend in his home country, whipping up a sound that combines the spirit & sound of Afrobeats and dancehall into something bursting with vibrancy.” – COMPLEX