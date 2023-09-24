UNIZIK Sacks Priest, 3 Lecturers 11 Others For Exam Fraud

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Authorities of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has suspended a Priest and there lecturers for aiding and abetting examination fraud in the institution.

Also eleven students of the University have also been expelled from the institution for being accomplices in the same crime .

According to Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, the special adviser to the Vice Chancellor for Public Relations and Special Duties, I’m release to reporters;

“Three lecturers were accused of extorting funds from students who successfully completed their courses, and employing fellow students to carry out these malevolent acts”

“The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has taken disciplinary actions against the following staff and students for various offences”

“Principal Executive Officer 11, abandoned his duty post for a considerable length of time. As a result, he was indicted for gross misconduct and suspended from duty for six months to serve as a deterrent to other officers.

“Senior Executive Officer was indicted for fraudulent financial transaction concerning the University. She was suspended for six months on half salary” the Varsity said

The Reverend priest and another were both accused of aiding and abetting examination misconduct after collecting gratification from students.

One of the lecturers was indicted for clearing and graduating a student, who had 12 outstanding courses.

The panel recommended that he should be dismissed from the services of the University, while the result should be withdrawn and further credentials such as Certificates and Transcripts should not be issued.