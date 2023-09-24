Anambra DSS Director Retires Amidst Accolades

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of funfair and fanfare as the people from all walks of life gathered to fete with David Enoch Pawa, the Anambra State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) as he retired from active service after 30 years in the Service.

The event, which held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, featured outpouring of accolades and farewell messages on retiree for his distinguished career and meritorious service to God and humanity.

Speaking at the well-attended occasion, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye said he was privileged to have worked with Mr. Enoch, whom he said shared the same vision of securing the good people of Anambra State and Nigeria.

According to him, Mr. Pawa is law-abiding officer who gave his all and made sacrifices for the good of the state.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Ocasion, Mr. Charles Odunukwe, extolled Mr. Pawa for his track records while in service, and expressed hope that his colleagues will continue to uphold the values and legacies he exemplified throughout his career.

While noting that he was dedicated and committed to his work, he further commended his remarkable contributions in the Service, while also paying God to to continue to protect him and his household.

Earlier speaking, the celebrant, Mr. Pawa recounted how his service with the DSS started on April 1, 1993, adding that he has contributed to the agency’s mission of safeguarding national security.

According to him, God was the reason behind his success stories in his career. He further appreciated the officers of the Service and other security agencies in the State for their support and collaboration; even as he also extolled all who came to felicitate with him.

Other dignitaries present at the event include: the 2021 guber candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo; the National President of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Chief Titus Akpudo; and the Executive Director of Operations, Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), Dr. Christian Madubuko, among others.