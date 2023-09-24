8.4 C
New York
Monday, September 25, 2023
Breaking! Three Fire Incidents Hit Anambra Same Day, One Still On (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Three different residential houses have been gutted by fire in one day in Anambra State.

The Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili, confirmed this in a telephone interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, over a reported fire incident at Okpuno, Awka South Local Government Area of the State, which is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

A source close to the scene, Stanley Nwakor, said the fire incident which befell a residential bungalow around the Woman Lecturer Junction, Okpuno, on Sunday, started at about 7:18pm

The Anambra Fire Chief, Engr. Agbili who said he and his officers were already attending to the fire, said it was the third fire incident recorded in the State on Sunday.

According to him, the first fire outbreak occured at Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area, at about 2.am when his received call about it.

He said hours after he and his men rushed to the scene and fought the fire to a standstill, they received another call about another fire outbreak, this time at the residence of a Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“We were just coming back from that place now, before we got another call about this third fire incident, now at Okpuno. We are currently attending to it, I’ll call you back later please,” he said.

More details later…

 

