Patience Jonathan, Former First Lady, Visits Gov Otti, Says Abia Clean, No Longer Smelling

Mrs. Jonathan flanked by Gov Otti (right) and Representative Obi Aguocha during the visit.

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Goodluck Jonathan, has passed a vote of confidence on Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, affirming the Governor has started well.

Mrs. Jonathan, who stopped by at Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area, country home of Governor Otti, on a courtesy visit, on Wednesday, congratulated the Governor for cleaning up the state and freeing the streets of putrid stench, which had been the lot of the state prior to Otti’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

With maternal roots from Abia (originally from Rivers State) and married to the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, from Bayelsa State, the erstwhile First Lady described Governor Otti as her brother and mentor.

“This is my home and I have come to visit my brother, my Governor in whom I’m well pleased. He’s my mentor. When I was in government, he supported me as a brother. I have come to share experience with him and to tell him congratulations, well done.

“Abia is our home. Any time, any day he calls me, I will be there for him. He is doing very, very well. He started well and I know he will end well.

“You can see that there is no dirt again in Abia State. You can see all the road works going on. You can drive around and and there is no dirt, no smell anywhere, you can breathe fresh air. That’s why I’m here to tell him, congratulations,” Mrs. Jonathan expressed with a tinge of nostalgia.

Governor Otti thanked the former First Lady for visiting and sharing her experience in government with him.

“I want to thank her for this visit and for the very kind words. We have just started and the sky is not even our limit. I’m very happy that she found time to visit with me. My prayer is that God will continue to keep her, her family and her husband,” the Governor prayed.

Joining Governor Otti in receiving Mrs. Jonathan were the House of Reps member representing Ikwuano-Umuahia Federal Constituency, Hon Obi Aguocha and some members of the Abia State Executive Council.

