NNPP Reacts To Tribunal Judgment

NEW NIGERIA PEOPLE’S PARTY (NNPP)

Peace,

Press Statement

New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP receives with utter incredulity and disbelief the judgement of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on the March 18, 2023, Governorship election. The reported judgement nullified the free, credible and globally acclaimed fair election of our Governorship Candidate, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf and brazenly awarded the election to the APC Candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

The Tribunal arrived at this unjust judgement by unfairly subtracting 165,663 votes from the Governor’s tally in order to enable it unfairly award the election result to the Candidate of the ruling APC. In doing so the Tribunal obviously affirms its belief that the vote tally of the APC Candidate was sacrosanct.

The judgement of the 3-man Kano State Governorship Election Petition is laughable and nothing but a pure miscarriage of justice. The decision of the TRIBUNAL is a slap on the face of Constitutionalism and rule of law and is capable of further discouraging the electorate from having confidence in the judiciary.

The NNPP recalls with regret that this Tribunal has simply replayed the unholy script of 2019 by overturning the will of the people and awarding election results to those who evidently lost the election.

The NNPP will appeal this most unfair judgment. We call on millions of our supporters in Kano and in the rest of the country to remain calm and maintain the peace. This lopsided judgement cannot stand on the altar of natural justice.

Abba Kawu Ali

Ag. National Chairman.

National Hqts: No.11 Mahatma Gandhi Street, Area 11 FCT, Abuja Tel: 08023216343, 08033229566 Email: nnpp_@yahoo.com, info@newnigeriapeoplesparty.org

Wehelta www nawninarianennlesnartvorm