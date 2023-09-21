Please Allow Us Return to Site, We’ll Deliver This Time — Construction Company Begs Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Management of the TEC Engineering Company Nigeria Ltd. has pleaded with the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State Government to reconsider the company’s involvement in the ongoing project to reconstruct the Niger Bridge Head to Sokoto Road Junction and channelize the Nwangene Stream into the River Nigeria.

The Marketing Manager of the construction firm, Engr. Xiao made the appeal on behalf of the company after a behind-closed-doors meeting with the State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma at the Ministry in Awka, where he also made a solemn pledge to ensure the timely completion of the road section by December 1, 2023, and the successful conclusion of the channel section before the close of December 2023.

Acknowledging their accountability, they readily accepted the responsibility to pay penalties in accordance with the terms outlined in Article 28 of the contract or face possible contract termination should they fail to meet these deadlines.

Recall that Governor had earlier, in July this year, terminated the contract awarded to the company due to a notable slowdown in the project’s progress. Since then, TEC Engineering Ltd. has engaged in a series of deliberations with the Ministry of Works to explore avenues for cooperation with the state government and chart a way forward.

In a letter addressed to Governor Soludo, TEC Engineering Ltd. offered an unwavering commitment to deploy highly qualified technical personnel for all phases of the construction work, ensuring rigorous adherence to established standards and professionalism. Furthermore, they pledged to transport all necessary construction equipment to the site to expedite project advancement, strictly adhere to the revised work schedule, and adhere to the directives provided by the supervisory team.jm

Additionally, they promised to promptly mobilize all requisite construction equipments to the worksite, thereby ensuring the expeditious advancement of the project in alignment with the revised work schedule and strict adherence to the designs and directives of the overseeing team.

Speaking, Commissioner for Works Engr. Okoma, who acknowledged the ongoing discussions with the company, expressed confidence that they would deliver if they adher to the agreements. He revealed that TEC Engineering Ltd. was concurrently handling another project with the ministry, emphasizing the deployment of new equipment and the presence of Deputy Managing Director, Engr. Liu from China, to oversee the project and maintain their reputation.

Engr. Okoma cautioned contractors that the current administration in Anambra, under Governor Soludo, operated under a different paradigm, driven by a determined commitment to deliver road infrastructure and more to the people of Anambra. He stressed the importance of adhering to timelines and delivering on commitments.

Present at the briefing were various dignitaries, including the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Mrs. Stephanie Kerry-Uzor, among others.