Gov Bala Mohammed appoints 17 Special Advisers, 3 Assistants

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of seventeen new Special Advisers and three Special Assistants to serve into his cabinet in the state.

In a press statement signed and made available to press by Special Advisers on Med and Publicity, Mukthar Gidado Wednesday in Bauchi.

“The Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of distinguished, highly accomplished and dedicated professionals to serve as his Special Advisers to provide guidance and support in key areas of Government operations”,.

Governor Mohammed tasks the newly appointees to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear on their respective roles with a view to ensuring that the state government can effectively address the diverse needs of it’s citizens.

The newly appointed Special Advisers and their respective portfolios are as follows: Dr. Ahmed Adamu Chiroma- Special Adviser Chief Security Adviser on Security. Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo – Special Adviser on State & National Assembly liaison. Mr. Abdon D. Gin – Special Adviser on Civil Service matters. Hajiya Zainab A.D Rufa’i – Special Adviser on NGO’s. Hon. Adamu Manu Soro – Special Adviser on Housing. Dr. Asmau Ahmed Giade – Special Adviser on Culture & Tourism. Hashimu Yakubu Kumbala – Special Adviser on General Service & Administration. Senator Mohammed Bello – Special Adviser on Multilateral Services

Others were Hon. Isa Babayo Tilde – Special Adviser on Local Government Affairs. Engineer Mahmood Abdulkadir – Special Adviser on Engineering & Projects. Shehu Wadaji – Special Adviser on Pilgrims Affairs. Monica Musa – Special Adviser on Poverty Alleviation. Surv. Yohanna Yashi – Special Adviser on Lands & Survey. Dr. Iliyasu Aliyu Gital – Special Adviser Agriculture. Adamu Babayo Gabarin on Special Adviser Health. Alh. Abdullahi Bello Badejo – Special Adviser on Farmers & Herders Matters and Adamu Zakari – Special Adviser on Education

While the Special Assistants are Ahmed Garba Special Assistant on Boundary, Ibrahim Ismail Mohammed Special Assistant on Domestic and Muslim Lawal Special Assistant on Media respectively.

The statement further added that all the appointments take immediate effect.