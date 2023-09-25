Ekpa Warns Iwuanyanwu: “I Will Disgrace You If You Trace Me To Finland”

The breakaway leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has warned the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu not to visit Finland to look for him.

Iwuanyanwu, at a press conference on Sunday, said he is ready to lay down his life for peace to reign in the South-East.

He also disclosed that Ohanaeze had perfected plans to send a delegation to Finland and other places to beg those causing bloodshed in the region to give peace a chance and end the ongoing bloodletting and violence.

“I will beg all these people (unknown gunmen). I will even give them my life if that’s what it will take to bring peace back to Igboland, I’m ready to surrender.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has given me the approval to set up a committee that will go abroad to dialogue with the funders of these people.

“We will go to Finland and other places and beg them. We’re not going there to arrest them. We’re not going there to kill them. I don’t want to kill any of my children. All these unknown gunmen are my children. That’s why we’re going there to beg and appeal to them to give peace a chance. Tell us what we should do and we are doing it already. I’m sure even those who are hungry, we can find what to do to make them happy.

“But you see, the shedding of blood should stop. My new resolution is: ‘enough of bloodshed’.

“I have noticed that these people are determined. It’s not easy to stop a hungry person who probably has been getting his livelihood through the use of guns. But, I’m sure, if I as a father go and cry to them, we will see what will happen.

“I trust in God. My parents were very good Christians and they taught me from cradle to trust in God. So, I believe God will do this for me”.

But, reacting to Iwuanyanwu’s plans to visit Finland, Ekpa, on his verified X handle, said Iwuanyawu would receive executive disgrace from him if he comes to Finland.

He wrote, “Tell Iwuanyanwu that if he comes to Finland in the name of meeting with Simon Ekpa, I will use him to set an example; he will receive executive disgrace from me.

“This is what I am promising him. He left Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Dungeon and came to Finland to meet with Simon Ekpa.

“May God punish you and punish all of you who are planning to send you to Finland. Come here, and you will see. I will arrest you for sending killers to Finland.

“I will also arrest you for placing a bounty on me. And if you claim you didn’t place a bounty, did you make a publication distancing yourself? The answer is no!”