Cultisim: ATBU, Fedpoly ‘Black Axe’ students arrested in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four suspected Black Axe members in the outskirt of the State metropolitan City opposite Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Gubi campus in Bauchi State.

In a press release issued by the Command PPRO Ahmed Wakil on Friday, said the suspected members were student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) and Federal Polytechnic Bauchi.



“On 03/09/2023 at about 1700hrs Operatives of the Command acted on Credible Intelligence and arrested four suspected cult members namely; Eric Nuhu ‘m’ aged 23yrs a 500-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi,

Zaharaddeen Hassan ‘m’ aged 19yrs old an ND one (1) student of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi,

Felix John ‘m’ aged 24yrs of HND one (1) student of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and Daniel Masaka of Karu LGA of Nassarawa State.

“During interrogation, the first and second suspects confessed to have been invited by one of their classmates named Abbas Apeh ‘m’, a 500-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi and were initiated into the cultism group on 02/09/2023 around midnight while the third and fourth suspects confessed to have since been members of the cult group for long known as Black axe, they were invited by their group members to join the initiation event of the newcomers, which took place in an outskirt of Bauchi, opposite ATBU Gubi Campus, along Kano-Bauchi road.

The PPRO said efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing accomplices, after which the suspects will be charged to Court for prosecution of the established Offences accordingly.

In a related development, the Command also arrested a two-man squad that specialises in snatching motorcycles and has been carrying out their nefarious activities for about four 4yrs within Bauchi and other neighbouring States.

“On 24/08/2023 about 0630hrs one Aliyu Muhammad Gidado ‘m’ of old airport road GRA Bauchi, reported at B’ Divisional Police Headquarters Bauchi metropolis that on the same date at about 0400hrs he discovered that Bello Mohammed alias Faruk Manja ‘m’ aged 30yrs of Bakaro area of Bauchi and Kabiru Danfulani ‘m’ of Muda Lawal Bauchi, now at large, Criminally conspired among themselves and trespassed into his house and stole his motor-vehicle Honda civic golden colour with reg no. MSA-350-PD valued at six hundred and forty thousand nairas (N640,000;00) alongside a skeletal motorcycle green colour, valued yet to be ascertained.

“On receipt of the day report, a team of detectives led by DPO B’ Division CSP Holman Simon swiftly swung into action and circulated the incident to various Police patrol teams/divisions within and outside the State. Subsequently, in their process to escape with the stolen vehicle along Maiduguri-Bauchi road, Police operatives drafted to Soro Division led by the DPO soro SP Aliyu Mohammad Goni, intercepted the motor vehicle and arrested the culprits”,.

The PPRO said during interrogation, the first suspect voluntarily confessed to having been motorcycle snatcher for about 4yrs and approximately stole twenty (20)Jincheng robber motorcycles and carried such menace in different areas of Bauchi and Yobe States respectively, while the second suspect is now at large.

Preliminary Investigation has indicated one Abdulrazak Idris alias “Over” ‘m’ aged 27yrs of Federal low-cost area of Bauchi state, who has since been arrested, (Bello Muhammad) with one Shayibu Dako to be selling the stolen items and other receivers who are still at large, the stolen vehicle and the skeletal motorcycle have been recovered from the suspects.

Wakil, said that investigation is in progress and Efforts are being intensified to arrest the remaining fleeing accomplices, after which the suspects will be charge to Court for the established Offences for prosecution accordingly.