Controversy As Edo Deputy-Gov, Shaibu Locked Out Of Government House

By Special Correspondent

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.

247 learned that the gate to the former office of the deputy governor located in the Government House and the main entrance leading to the storey building was locked with chains and heavy padlocks.

Shaibu and his aides, whom it was gathered, waited for about an hour without success to access the facility despite the frantic effort made by him ( deputy governor) to reach the governor on the phone failed, left the premises unintended to.

READ ALSO  Tribunal Upholds LP Senator’s Election In Edo

Sources revealed that Shaibu had some discussions with the state commissioner of police and the Director of State Security Services, DSS, alerting them of how he was locked out of his office.

Shaibu was said to have summoned the government house camp commandant, Ibrahim Babatunde (SP), and asked him why he was locked out of his office.

SP Babatunde was alleged to have said that the directives to lock out Shaibu from the facility was an order from above, adding that the CSO in the government house, Wabba, would be in a better position to explain.

Shaibu was said to have put calls to Wabba Williams on the phone, who promised to call back the estranged deputy governor but did not come back.

