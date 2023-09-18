In Anambra, Man Arrested for Uploading Married Woman’s Nude Video on Social Media for Not Paying Him N3,000

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An Anambra-based man simply identified as Chinedu has been arrested for allegedly uploading a woman’s nude videos on the social media after she refused to pay him the sum of three thousand naira (N3,000) he demanded to delete the video.

The suspect, a native of Ezinato community in Awka South Local Government Area of the State, was said to have chatted the victim up via WhatsApp and Facebook, and requested her to give him the money he requested, in order for the video not to go viral on social media and for him not to send the video to her husband.

“I chatted the woman and told her that I have her nude video, and that she should pay me N3000 if she doesn’t want the video to go viral,” he confessed.

When asked how he got the video, the shaggy and jaggy-looking young man claimed that it was his friend, Chiagozie Nwafor (also from Ezinato community) who sent it to him and told him that he would want them to use it to extort the victim.

Although, available information revealed that the victim (the woman) lost her memory card sometime early this year, after which someone chatted her up some months later and told her that he had her nude video.

Interrogated by Mrs. Ify Obinabo, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, the suspect claimed that he deleted the video after chatting the victim and after she refused to send the money confessed that the video.

He however, claimed that he didn’t know that his friend eventually leaked the video on the social media after the victim refused ‘to cooperate and dance to their tune’.

He attested that the video was later traded for N3000 on Facebook and was gotten by many people whom told the victim that they got the video from him.

Speaking on the incident after interrogating the suspect at her office in Awka, Commissioner Obinabo maintained that Anambra State Government abhors and has laws that prohibits rascality of any kind and would legally deal with anybody found wanting.

This administration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo abhors rascality and stupidity, and will never allow anybody who blackmails or exposes someone else’s nude video to go scout free,” she said.

It was gathered that the suspect is currently in the custody of the Anambra State Police Command, and would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Court in Awka.