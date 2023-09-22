Cardoso assumes duty as acting CBN governor, as Emefiele resigns

Dr Olayemi Cardoso, on Friday, formally assumed duty as the acting Governor

of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a statement by Isa AbdulMumin, CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Cardoso’s resumption in acting capacity is pending his confirmation by the Senate.

“This follows the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the CBN,

“Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities.

“This is sequel to the formal resignation of Mr Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Mr Edward Adamu and Dr Kingsley Obiora as deputy governors.

“Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja,” AbdulMumin said.

He said that they had since settled down to the task of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cardoso was nominated by President Bola Tinubu as CBN governor on Sept. 15.

Tinubu also nominated Emem Usoro, Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala Bello as deputy governors.