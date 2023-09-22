8.4 C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Breaking: NLC Begins Nationwide Indefinite Strike

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike.

The NLC indefinite strike begins today, September 22, 2023.

The industrial action is to protest the federal government’s failure to meet labour’s demands, which include provision of palliatives to cushion the harsh effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that the NLC had embarked on a two-day warning strike on September 5 and 6 to put the government on its toes.

However, the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s failure to meet the demands within the 14-day ultimatum period has led to an indefinite strike action.

This was announced by NLC’s Head of Department for Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, who confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“Do you know of any good general who put out his plans in the public before he strikes? We are fully ready to strike,” Upah said.

The NLC also urged the youths to join in the action, reiterating that the country is for them, and they should stand up and take it back.

