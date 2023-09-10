Boat mishap claims 26 lives in Niger, Bago mourns

….scores missing

Tragedy struck on Sunday following a boat mishap which claimed 26 lives, mostly women and children in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The boat said to be carrying about 100 passengers from three communities of Gbajibo, Ekwa and Yankyade for farming activities, capsized around 8am on Sunday.

26 persons confirmed dead, while over 30 rescued just as scores were said to be missing.

Chairman of the Mokwa LGA, Jibrim Muregi, who confirmed the the incident, said divers were in frantic effort to rescue more victims.

Niger State Governor, Mohammrd Bago, expressed shock over the incident while stressing the need for the use of life jacket while boarding boat.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, commiserated with family of victims and prayed that Allah would comfort them while wishing those injured quick recovery.

Bago directed the Niger State Emergency Management Agency to do the needful so as to cushion the sufferings of the people.

“This is quite a shocking and sorrowful situation to the people of the affected communities and I share in their sorrow. I pray that Allah will grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi,” the governor said.