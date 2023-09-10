8.4 C
Crime
Imo : Man Bags 21 Years Jail Term For Homosexualism

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

An Owerri Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Uche Stella Chukwu on Friday, September 8, 2023 sentenced a 37-year-old man, Chibuzo Peter to 14 years imprisonment for having unlawful carnal knowledge of three men.

The three men are Solomon Sunday,18, Ezirim Chimezie,18 and Anthony Oparaugo,19.

Peter had sexual intercourse with the three men on August 14, 2023 at Winter Suit Hotel, Owerri with their consent obtained by force, threat and intimidation.

The court also sentenced Chibuzo Peter to seven years imprisonment for conspiracy with Solomon Sunday, Ezirim Chimezie and Anthony Oparaugo to commit unnatural offence under Section 516 of the Criminal Code.

The Magistrate as well sentenced Solomon Sunday, Ezirim Chimezie and Anthony Oparaugo to five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N500, 000 each for contravening Section 214 of the Criminal Code.

Both sentences against Chibuzo Peter are to run concurrently.

The four accused persons all pleaded guilty to the four- count charge, and the court summarily convicted and sentenced them to jail terms.

Before pronouncing the sentences, the court took evidence from the Investigating Police Officer, Kingsley Nwaoha who stated that the accused were caught in the act, and that they made confessional statements which were tendered in evidence as exhibits.

