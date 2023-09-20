8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
APC Guber candidates Sadiq Abubakar loses petition at Tribunal 

N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The All Progressive Congress APC candidate Sadiq Baba Abubakar Rtrd has lost his petition against the victory of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 20 declared Mohammed the winner of the election at the end of the collation exercise.

The electoral umpire announced that Mohammed polled 525,280 to ward off an ardent challenge from Mr Abubakar, who polled 432,272.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and his party had earlier approached the court to challenge the result of the election.

They argued that there were non compliance with electoral act, electoral irregularities as well as bypass of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (B-VAS) machines in some polling units.

Adding that there were a lot of suppression of votes, inflation and deflation of scores and that the winner, Bala Mohammed was not duly elected by the majority of the voters.

However, during its ruling today the Governorship, National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Bauchi state has affirmed the election of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed as duly elected and the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.
Delivering the judgement, the Chairman of the three pannel Tribunal, Justice P. T Kwahar, said that the petitioner had faulted the election I some polling units of Toro, Dass, Zaki, Itas-Gadau, Alkaleri, Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa, Ningi, Dambam and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas.

He however, stated they the petitioners failed to prove allegation beyond reasonable doubt with a tangible evidence to show that the B-VAS was truly manipulated.

Kwahar also said that the witnesses brought by the petitioner presented evidence based on hearsay as they were not present at the polling units, adding that they did not demonstrate enough to show that the results were mutilated, manipulated or tampered with as claimed.

According to him, they have failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidat won the election.

“The election of the 18th of March 2023 was conducted in total compliance with the electoral act and the petition is hereby dismissed.

Consequently, the return of the second respondent as the truly elected governor of Bauchi state by the first respondent in the conduct of the governorship election of the 18th of March, 2023 is hereby affirmed.

In related development, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed appreciated his legal team, led by the unassuming litigation icon, Chief Chis Uche, SAN, the leadership of the Peoples’ democratic Party (PDP) led by the indefatigable state chairman, Alhaji Hamza Kose Akuyam and all the members who traversed all nooks and crannies of the state for their support throughout the process.

