APC Guber candidates Sadiq Abubakar loses petition at Tribunal 

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 20 declared Mohammed the winner of the election at the end of the collation exercise.

The electoral umpire announced that Mohammed polled 525,280 to ward off an ardent challenge from Mr Abubakar, who polled 432,272.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and his party had earlier approached the court to challenge the result of the election.

They argued that there were non compliance with electoral act, electoral irregularities as well as bypass of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (B-VAS) machines in some polling units.

Adding that there were a lot of suppression of votes, inflation and deflation of scores and that the winner, Bala Mohammed was not duly elected by the majority of the voters.