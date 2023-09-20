Imo Guber: You Fielded Weak Candidates against Uzodimma – IGA Boss blast political parties

The president of Imo General Assembly (IGA), Nnewi North LGA branch, Anambra State, Chief Chinedu Igwe has hit hard at political partiesfor not presenting formidable opponent against the incumbent, Gov Hope Uzodimma.



Chief Igwe during an interactive session with journalists in Nnewi.

He noted that many of the candidates are not serious in their campaigns and approach to the election.

“Apart from Sen Hope Uzodimma of All Progressives Congress (APC) no other candidate is serious, the opposition political parties especially Labour Party got it wrong from their primaries. None of the parties picked the right candidate who can give the incumbent governor a good fight.

“It’s really an unfortunate development for Imo people who were hopeful that the political parties would come up with quality materials who have the capacity and capability to win the election.

“It is not a secret that the APC candidate who is also the incumbent is not doing well at all ramifications one can use to determine good governance, be it security, infastracture , welfare of workers and so on.

“Sen Hope Uzodimma has practically forgotten his duties as a governor and has always been playing to the gallery. He lives in Abuja instead of Owerri, probably because he feels it was Abuja that made him governor not Imo people.” Chief Igwe opined.

Chief Igwe who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Suzuki Don International said that the bad news is multi dimensional for Imo people as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as presently constituted cannot be trusted to conduct credible elections.

The judiciary according to him is also doing unprecedented harm to the nation’s democracy by foisting political illegalities on Nigerians.

The IGA boss while commenting on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that the administration can be likened to that old wine in a new bottle noting that the expected end of such is common knowledge.

“Nigerians have experienced Fulanization of the nation under Gen Muhamadu Bihari (Rtd) he handed over to Tinubu who has began implementation of his own Yorubanization agenda. That is the stark reality in Nigeria of today, federal character considerations has been thrown into the dust bin of history, Ndigbo can only hope and pray that their own time will come soon to occupy the presidency.” He concluded.