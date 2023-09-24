24 Hour Curfew Imposed In Kano By Police

24 Hour Curfew Imposed In Kano By Police
24 Hour Curfew Imposed In Kano By Police

*Press Release*

*Enforcement Of Twenty-Four Hours (24hrs) Curfew By Kano State Government*

*… As Residents are Warned that Violators will be Arrested and Made to Face Wrath of the Law*

In view of the Constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force alongside the relevant Internal Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to preserve law and order in the State, the Kano State Police Command have mapped out strategies on that direction and call on the good people of the State to give the necessary confidence and supports.

 

  1. Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the State to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the Twenty-Four Hours (24hrs) Curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September, 2023 taking effect from 6pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023. Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.
  1. Finally, I wish to appreciate all the peace-loving People of the State and urge them to remain law abiding as it’s in the best interest of all that we come together to maintain law and order in the State.

 

*CP MOHAMMED USAINI GUMEL, FIPMA, psc*

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, KANO STATE COMMAND.

