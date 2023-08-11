We’ll deepen transparency, accountability through OGP – Bala Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has pledged to deepen transparency and accountability in governance through Open Government Partnership (OGP) in the State.

Mohammed made the pledged when he received the delegation team of the OPG led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Ibrahim Kashim at the Exco chamber Government House in Bauchi.

He noted with the Open Government Partnership, citizens will be engaged in addition to being close to the government.

According to Mohammed his administration has zero tolerance to corruption and indolence, hence the need for agencies and ministries ensure etiquettes of civil service are respected.

Earlier speaking, the Co-chariman of the OGP, Secretary of the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim who applauded Governor Bala’s exemplary leadership, said the OGP action plan is a partnership between the federal government, states and other developmental partners to ensure citizens’ engagement in governance.

Our correspondent reports that with the luncheon of the 2023-2025 the people of the state are expected to witness unprecedented development in the areas of health, education, and empowerment in the State.