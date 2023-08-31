Trouble looms in Benue as 2,484 Sacked Civil Servants Write Alia, Demand Reinstatement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Trouble seems to be brewing for the nascent administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia as workers numbering 2,484 in Benue State who were sacked by the Governor have written to the state government to demand for their reinstatement within 30 days, in order to avert a legal action.

The workers, in a Notice of Demand letter to Secretary to the Benue State Government, (SSG), through their counsel S. E Irabor, stated that they were lawfully employed by the state government between December, 2022 and March, 2023, issued employment letters to that effect and they carried out their schedule of duties without hindrance or queries.

The affected workers also demanded for the payment of their salaries and allowances, stressing that their employment followed due process.

They expressed the hope that the Benue State Government would grant their demand for reinstatement and not let the matter drag to the courts.

It will be recalled that barley a week after Governor Alia took over, he sacked all civil servants who were employed between May 2022 and March 2023.

He also reversed all promotions including those of permanent secretaries done within the same period.

The workers are, therefore, demanding that he reinstates them, pay them their salaries or they go to court.