Police Arrest Two Suspects In Imo For Alleged Rape Of 11-year-old Girl

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

“Sustained follow up to a case of defilement reported at Ihiagwa Police Divisional Headquarters, Owerri on 10/08/2023, by the father of the victim, an 11 year-old Onyemetu Anurika of Umuakuntu, Umuoduagu, in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, resulted to the arrest of two young men namely; 1. Abalake Chika ‘m’, 42yrs, native of Umuokochi, Umuezeawula, in Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA of Imo State and 2. Uchenna Jude, ‘m’, 25yrs of Umuakuntu, in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, by the detectives of the Division.”

This was contained in a press release signed by ASP Henry Okoye the Police Public Relation Officer Imo State command.

The suspects who were accused of severally having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor in her father’s house any time the parents went to work are currently cooling their heads at the Police Division in Ihiagwa, Imo State where preliminary investigations are carried.

Meanwhile, medical reports revealed that the victim has severe injury in her vulva as a result of defilement and the minor has opened up to her father and the Police narrating how the duo suspects defiled her repeatedly.

Further development on this case will be reported in our subsequent Bulletin