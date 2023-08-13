Otti Bans Okada In Umuahia and Aba in Abia

Public Notice:

GOVERNMENT OF ABIA STATE

BAN ON THE OPERATION OF COMMERCIAL MOTORCYCLISTS, OKADA

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba Metropolis.

Effective Monday, August 14, 2023, any motorcycle seen on the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships being used for such purpose will be impounded by the security agencies.

Also, security agencies have been directed to arrest any individual caught violating this order, for possible prosecution.

This directive takes immediate effect.

SIGNED

Kazie Uko

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

Abia State