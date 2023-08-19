8.4 C
Police Arrest AA Ex-National Chairman Over Alleged Forgery, Impersonation

Politics
Police Arrest AA Ex-National Chairman Over Alleged Forgery, Impersonation
Police Arrest AA Ex-National Chairman Over Alleged Forgery, Impersonation

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By our Special Correspondent

The police in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja have arrested the former National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze for alleged forgery and impersonation.

Our correspondent gathered that Udeze is at the moment, cooling his heels in the gulag at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Area 10, Abuja.

It was learnt that Udeze has alleged that the new National Chairman of the party, Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje bribed some directors of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to facilitate the upload of his (Omo-Aje’s) name on the commission’s website.

A chieftain of the party said; “The onus is on him(Udeze) now to prove the allegation against the authentic National Chairman of our great party, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje, to the effect that he bribed some INEC directors in dollars before Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje was uploaded on the Commission’s website as the National Chairman of the party.

“Udeze is also expected to tell the police how he got a High Court Order 48 designed to commit the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to prison for deleting his name as the National Chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, INEC has written to the Police, confirming Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje as the authentic National Chairman of Action Alliance.

It was also gathered that Udeze obstructed the National leadership of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, meeting with the Vice President Shettima Kassim.

