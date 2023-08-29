Palliatives: We’ll ensure transparency, accountability in distribution, says Bauchi deputy gov.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Mohammed Auwal Jatau has on Monday assured citizens of the state that the committee for the distribution of palliatives will be guided by the principles of transparency and accountability in the discharge of its assigned responsibilities.

Auwal Jatau gave the assurance when he featured in a Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Good morning Nigeria live programme, said already, the committee has rolled out template for a seamless distribution of the palliatives to beneficiaries.

The Deputy Governor, who is the chairman of the Palliative Distribution committee, said the committee in collaboration with relevant stakeholders at the local government level is currently updating the social register and data of the people of the state in order to ensure that deserving citizens benefited from the intervention.

While sheding light on the composition of members of the palliative distribution committee in Bauchi, Auwal Jatau acknowledged the tireless efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed towards initiating a number of palliative programmes to reduce the hardship faced by his people.

“In Bauchi, the Palliative Distribution Committee under my chairmanship is currently working out modalities for the immediate commencement of the distribution of the palliatives to the beneficiaries across the state to alleviate their current sufferings as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“It may interest Nigerians to know that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed sequel to the removal of the subsidy, initiated his transport palliative with the purchase of 30 Toyota Hiace Buses for Yankari Express Corporation in order to provide citizens with an affordable transportation system.”

He noted that his committee has targeted distribution of rice and maize, transport vehicles, payment of leave grant and backlog of gratuities as priority areas in the palliative distribution, saying all these would assist in overcoming the numerous economic challenges facing the people of the state.

On civil service development, the Deputy Governor said the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has sustained the payments of salaries and pensions as at when due since coming on board in 2019 with other reforms introduced to enhance productivity in the service.