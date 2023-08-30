NYSC offers free-medical outreach to Darazo community in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has carry out free community medical outreach to the less privileged groups at Darazo Local Government Area Council of Bauchi state.



Speaking at the flagging off the event at Aisha Isah Yuguda Under 5 clinic in Darazo Local Government Area Council, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Rifkatu Daniel Yakubu said the aims of the outreach was to give out medical assistance to the less-privileged group in the community.



According to her, this is the first medical outreach in Darazo community and 3rd quarter edition of the medical outreach program to communities in the State, adding that the last time outreach was been conducted at Wailo community close to the NYSC orientation camp in Ganjuwa LGA.

She also called on the religious and community leaders to continue to support the NYSC in its efforts to compliment the gains stride by the federal government towsrds enhancement of health care delivery across the country.

The NYSC State Coordinator further calls on the Darazo Communities to avail themselves to benefits from this laudable program initiative.

Earlier in his welcome addressed speech, the Chairman, Darazo Local Government Area Council, Hon Sama’ila Ya’u Sade commended the NYSC over the medical outreach to the community.

Represented by the Head of administration, Alh Bala Abdullahi Jahun, said the local government has been supporting the intervention of the scheme through provisions of accommodation and allowances towards assisting the Corp members posted to the area.

Some of the community members interview Maryam Abubakar and Jummai Yusuf expressed happiness and thanked the NYSC for the gesture.

Similarly, the Coppers Laison Officer (CLO) in Darazo LGA, Osuduwema Bamodelis and Yusuf Uzairu corps member also expressed their happiness over the outreach said “It’s quite impressive to participate in this kind of project by given back to the community a little support you can render to help others especially in this period of Economic hardship”,.

Adding that the outreach give them the opportunity to meet and mingle with other different people from different backgrounds in the community.

Other highlights of the event includes lectures on prevention methods, sign of symptoms and sicknesses as well as distribution of drugs and medical items to children and women during the exercise.