Anambra Rep embarks on road maintenance palliative within Ogbaru fed constituency

…as Val Ozigbo donates N1.2m to road maintenance endowment funds, says Peter Obi will eventually become president

By Chuks Eke

Hon. Afam Victor Ogene representing Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra state in the national assembly has embarked on the maintenance of some federal and state roads within the constituency, on a palliative measure.

He said he took the decision to do so in order to alleviate the sufferings of the rural dwellers who pass through the deplorable roads on daily basis.

Hon. Ogene who addressed his constituency, both party and non party members at Iyiowa Odekpe while inspecting a road palliative project along the Onitsha/Atani federal road, under his voluntary sponsorship, said himself and his political party, the Labour Party, LP were deeply concerned about the dilapidated nature of major roads in Ogbaru federal constituency.

According to Ogene, “from the rough estimate given to me, I am going to spend at least N5 million to do palliative from Uga Junction in Onitsha to Okpotu town inside Ogbaru and make the road passable but we are calling on both the state and federal governments and their agencies to come to our rescue in the areas where the roads are no longer passable”.

He also called on the federal and state governments to provide more IDP camps assist flood prone Ogbaru people during the imminent floor disaster.

Also speaking, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP during the November 6, 2022 Gubernatorial election in Anambra state, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, now a Chieftain of the Labour Party, called on the Ogbaru stakeholders to set up a road maintenance endowment funds where groups and individuals could donate generously to maintain the roads in the area and make them passable.

Ozigbo who announced a donation of N1 million to do fund and another N200,000 to the Hon. Ogene road maintenance palliative, promised to ensure that the Labour Party would not disappoint Ogbaru people in the areas of rapid development.

Ozigbo assured Nigerians that the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi would eventually come on board as president of Nigeria in the near future either through the tribunal judgement or through a re-run election, adding that once Obi comes on board, Nigerians would witness rapid development and economic recovery, through the instrumentality of the Labour party.