Sanwo-Olu appoints 6 Special Advisers

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed six Special Advisers (non-cabinet) to serve in various capacities across the ministries.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Salu-Hundeyin said the newly appointed Special Advisers were Mrs Iyabo Ayoola, as Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit and Mr Olalekan Balogun, Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget

She added that Mr Akinyemi Ajigbotafe had been appointed as the Special Adviser, Community Development, while the Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi, as Special Adviser, Christian Religion

According to her, Dr Abdullahi Jebe is the Special Adviser, Muslim Religion and Mr Ismail Odesanya is the Special Adviser, DAWN Commission and S/W Integration.

The SSG congratulated the appointees and encouraged them to align their contributions with Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a Greater Lagos.

She said that the appointments take immediate effect.