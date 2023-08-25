Niger Coup: Tinubu cannot deploy soldiers to Niger without senate permission

From Ahmad saka ,Bauchi

The Senator representing Bauchi North Senator Sama’ila Dahuwa Kaila has explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not deploy Nigerians soldiers to Niger pr any other country until he ask for permission from the National Assembly.

Dahuwa gave the explanation in Bauchi while answering questions from newsmen , He said up to this moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not asked it for permission to deploy Nigerian troops against the coup plotters in Niger Republic, contrary to rumours reports in the media.

Dahuwa said” what happened was that President Tinubu wrote a letter to the senate informed them on the resolutions of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the coup in Niger Republic , when the letter was read the lawmakers urged ECOWAS leaders to adopt political and diplomatic options and other means to resolve the political impasse caused by the overthrow of the democratically elected President in Niger Republic, but he didnot asked for the approval of the parliament or the approval of this Senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters”

On the removal of oil subsidy Senator Dahuwa said” the removal was started by President Muhammadu Buhari when he removed subsidy on diesel and the price of diesel rise from 200 naira to 1000 naira it affects the prices of all essential commodities, Tinubu complete the removal of the oil subsidy, its not easy but he will introduce parliative to ease the sufferings of the masses.

He said he will collaborate with his colleaques ,stakeholders and government to improve in the areas of education, health care,agriculture, Youth empowerment , and ecological problems.

He urged people to be patience with the current economic harships as governmet is making effort to reduce the problem , “but its not going to be easy “, he added