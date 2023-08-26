Nasarawa Assembly confirms commissioner nominee, others

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed Ibrahim Angbolo as Commissioner and member of the state Executive Council.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this after Angbolo appeared for screening at plenary on Friday in Lafia.

The speaker, while congratulating the nominee, urged him to key into the vision of Gov. Abdullahi Sule for development to thrive in the state.

“”We hereby confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Uthman Angbolo as commissioner and member of the state executive council,” he said.

Abdullahi also urged the commissioner nominee to add value to the present administration in th state and live above board while discharging his duties.

The speaker directed the clerk to communicate the House’s resolution to the governor for further action.

Mr Mohammed Omadefu (APC- Keana) and the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the confirmation of the commissioner nominee and was seconded by the House Minority Leader, Mr Luka Zhekaba (PDP-Obi 11).

The House unanimously screened and confirmed the commissioner nominee.

Also, the House also confirmed the nomination of Aliyu Gayam from Lafia Local Government Area and Mr Samuel Tsebe from Akwanga LGA as permanent members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

Besides, the House confirmed the reappointment of Messrs Abdullahi Waziri from Doma LGA and Mustapha Aliyu from Awe LGA as permanent members of the Local Government Service Commission.

The speaker also announced their confirmations during the plenary.

Abdullahi congratulated the appointees and wished them well in their respective offices.

He then directed the clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to the governor for further action.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the confirmation of the permanent members of NASIEC and Local Government Service Commission, respectively, and was seconded by the Minority Leader.

The House unanimously screened and confirmed them accordingly.