Minister: Nominate Dr. Abdulmalik as el-rufai’s replacement – Group begs Tinubu

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Group under the auspices of Southern Kaduna Renew Hope Movement (SKRHM) has appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to appoint Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa as Mal. Nasir el-Rufai’s replacement for inclusiveness.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator and its Secretary Comrd. Yusuf Kanhu, and Secretary, Abubakar Jamilu, issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday said nobody from the Southern Kaduna region had been made a minister under the APC administration since 2015.

According to them, Dr. Abdulmalik remains one of the greatest contributors and mobilizers that brought the APC-led government to power in Kaduna state, stressing such individuals deserve to be rewarded with a bigger responsibility.

” Since the return of Democracy in 1999, there has been a gentlemanly agreement, when the office of the Governor goes to zone one, naturally, the deputy governorship position and Minister should go to Zone 2nd or 3rd Senatorial zones to ensure that all the 3 Senatorial zones be fully represented at both the state and the Federation.

The group decried that the gentleman’s agreement was distorted and thwarted by Nasir el-Rufai’s 8-years administration.

” Despite the countless contributions made by the APC-led administration, the region has been overlooked and neglected in the allocation of ministerial positions under the ruling party.

The group explained that the region had rich cultural, vibrant communities with untapped potential, noting that it deserves representation at the Federal level.

“None of these influential positions have been occupied by individuals hailing from Kaduna-South under the APC Government.”

” We are appealing to President Tinubu to hasten the nomination of Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa, from Kaduna-South who was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission.

The group further noted that they are coming together was not based on a political party but rooted in the realism that they’re stronger together if the Ruling Party wants to maintain its position to enthrone an inclusive leadership that will secure and unite Nigerians.

” Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa is an astute academician, civilized and morally oriented seasoned administrator with the requisite experience and strength of character to pilot the affairs of any office in Nigeria having served as the first Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management (SEMA) under the Governor Ahmed Makarfi, Lecturer and 2023 APC Gubernatorial Aspirant.

” He has held so many positions before his recent appointment as the Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission by the Buhari Administration.

Yusuf maintained that the present administration had shown signs of being a people’s oriented Government, as he pleaded that someone like Abdulmalik from the Zone be considered.