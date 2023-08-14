Imo APC Chieftain, Opurozor Escape Assassination As Kidnapping, Robbery Resumes Along Orlu-Owerri Road

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Ex spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State, Collins Opurozor escaped death by a hair’s breadth at the hands of suspected assassins on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident took place at the Akwakuma/Mbieri Road intersection in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Opurozor, who is now a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State said he had just parked his vehicle and stepped out before the suspected assassins attacked his vehicle.

A video of the vehicle shows that bullets pockmarked his vehicle’s roof and dashboard from the driver’s side.

Opurozor, who had since joined the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, said he suspects that some political actors were behind the dastardly act to eliminate him.

Hear him; “I escaped attack on Thursday, August 10.

“It happened at Akwakuma junction by Mbieri Road Thursday evening

“A pharmaceutical shop owner was abducted in the process

“I parked the car and stepped out shortly before the attack came’

On whether the attack could be linked to politics, he responded in the affirmative.

According to the Director of Media and Publicity, Imo Progressives Movement, IPM, his stand could be justified by the fact that other vehicles parked within the vicinity were left untouched by the attackers.

He said; “Yes, the incident could be linked to politics. For other vehicles that also parked around my own to be left untouched, it may mean that I was a target.”

Recall that Imo State has been witnessing series of attacks shortly after the jailbreak that occurred on April 5, 2021.

Blood-letting including kidnapping for ransom has been on the upsurge, mostly around Orlu-Owerri road, making many to flee the state or relocate their loved ones to other states or abroad.