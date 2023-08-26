Imo LGAs Cave In As Bush, Criminals Take Over Council Headquarters

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

In April 2020, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma had promised to conduct Local Government election to ensure that Local Government system will not go backwards like it was, during the reign of his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

Uzodinma made this assertions when he appointed an Interim Management Committee to oversea the affairs of Local concerns, amidst of covid-19 pandemic.

The governor revealed that his intention for the formation of the IMC members was to have people in the Council who will take charge of the affairs of his shared prosperity administration in the Local Areas, particular on the palliative items that would be distributed in the Council Areas.

The interim management Committee Members of Local Government Councils in Imo State were left in the office for two years and four months before they were sacked, the Governor Appointed Sole Administrators who have served for a year.

A few months ago, Governor announced that Local Government election shall be conducted in Imo, according to him, the worrying insecurity menace, made his administration not to conduct Local Government elections but against all hitches, the election will hold in Imo, on or before July, 2023.

The governor’s speech in the stakeholders meeting held at the APC State Secretariat in Okigwe Road, Owerri sparked Interested parties and aspirants into jubilation, thinking that the governor will keep to his promises. While many believed that the dilapidated condition of the Council Headquarters in the State will be revived again when there is legitimate administration of local government.

Political Analysts in the state have criticised the govenor, who they accused of using illegitimate officials to control the billions of naira which are made for the Development of Council Areas.

Many have questioned how the funds made for the Council Areas Developments are Used, considering the dilapidated conditions of the twenty seven Local Government Headquarters in the State.

Our correspondent who visited some of the LGAs in the State, gathered that criminals have taken over some Government facilities situated in the council areas and Headquarters in the state.

When visited the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Council Headquarters, situated in Itu, Chukwuma Ojukwu who is the Sole Administrator of the Council told our correspondent that criminals had vandalized the council facilities including Offices.

Honourable Ojukwu who told correspondent in his office that he met an empty Local Government Council Headquarters, dilapidated and vandalized by hoodlums as a result of Insecurity.

According to him; Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Council Headquarters is nothing to write home about, Bush took over the Council and he does not know where to start working from. Couple of days ago we intercepted criminals who were Vandalizing our water facility is situated in Amaumara Community.

“Some Community Youths stopped them from taking away the water facilities until the police intervened and arrested them. About six big gas cylinders were recovered from them amongst other facilities they dismantled.

“The Suspects claimed that the water facilities which supplies water for people living in Ezinihitte Mbaise and Ngorokpuala Local Government Areas were sold to them during the administration of former governor Rochas Okorocha.

“The Suspects have been granted bail by Police Division in Ezinihitte, by Monday we will meet with the Commissioner in charge of water resources for interview” the chairman said.

Bush have taken over some of the Council Headquarters in the state, such as, in Ideato North and Ideato South, Oru West And Oru East, Ehime Mbano, Okigwe, Isu, Nwangele, Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema, Owerri West, Obowo, Onuimo, Orsu and Njaba Local Government.

The pathetic Iook of council headquarters in Imo have made Opposition politicians in the State criticise Uzodinma’s administration. They have accused the governor of taking Imo backwards, while others described Local Government Council Headquarters in Imo as a graveyard.

Investigation further revealed that Govenor Uzodinma’s appointed Local Government Sole Administrators are major customers In the most expensive hotels in situated in Owerri City.

All the Council Sole Administrators from Orlu zone, where the Govenor comes from, are currently living in hotels and Commercial apartments in New Owerri axis, abandoning their homes and Council Headquarters.

Our Investigation revealed that some Sole Administrators in the Council Areas are not happy with the Govenor.

A source who spoke to our correspondent, revealed that nothing will stop the sole administrators from betraying the Govenor in the nearest time.

An official in one of the Councils revealed to our correspondent that the Solads are angry because they are not allowed to take full responsibility of the Local Government funds and Revenue.

His statement, is a confirmation to what one of the sole administrators told newsmen, he that many of them left their jobs and businesses, took the appointment to work with the Govenor, but they are getting nothing I show.

However, Stakeholders and residents in the state have lamented that the Govenor should pay special attention to Local Governments in Imo.

Meanwhile, good number of Residents interviewed by by our correspondent on Friday expressed dissatisfaction on the sole administrators, appointed by the Govenor, who’s constitutional office duration have elapsed.

One of the community leaders in Ideato Federal Constituency, wrote that there is no presence of Government in his the Area.

According to him; “why does the Govenor hate Imo LGAs, especially Ideato North and South. Going to four years now, no single project has been executed in Ideato North and South and 80 percent of LGAs in Imo, despite over 150 billion Naira Revenue.

“Our illegally deducted Ideato North And South monthly LGA funds by the State Government has not been accounted for by the State Government and no one Naira project given to our people.

“Our popular Umuchima gully erosion is killing Ideato people. It is same story for 80 percent of the LGAs in Imo State.

“When will EFCC, ICPC,FG and other agencies Investigate how over 150 billion Naira allocated to imo LGAs have not been seen in terms of Local Government Development projects.

“Does APC have right to enter Ideato to ask for votes during Governorship election when they have taken our monies and kept the two LGAs alongside others in darkness, cries and and infrastructural decay.”