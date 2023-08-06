Imo Gov. Poll Gets Hotter As Lawmaker, Dibiagwu Inaugurates Over 5,000 Membership Structure For Incumbent Governor

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A promising Political Structure under the aegis of Imo Progressive Movement in it’s determination to mobilize Imo citizens across the State for the election of Governor Hope Uzodimma for the second term bid, with over five thousand members have been inaugurated to the Ward level.

The group was inaugurated in Owerri, Imo Capital City on Sunday, 6th August, by the honorable Member representing Oguta,Ohaj/Egbema,Oru West Federal Constituency, Eugene Dibiagwu.

In his inaugural speech, the lawmaker revealed that polical structure was formed solely for the interest of it’s members to galvanize support for Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma who is also the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum.

Dibiagwu, who charged the group to go into Communities and Polling Units in imo and hit the ground running, adding that the governor has done marvelous job in the state, including his record in roads construction.

Hear him, “couple of years ago, Imo people were mocked with bad road network, many said that Imo have no good road network, but today it is now a thing of history.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has transformed Imo. Now you can drive from Owerri to Orlu, Owerri to Okigwe, Owerri to Mbaise without gallop.”

In a related development, the Director General, Imo Progressive Movement, Hon. Jeff Nwoha described the event as the best to happen for the total grassroots mobilization of the people to elect of Governor Hope Uzodimma for the second term on 11 November 2023 Imo Governorship election.

Nwoha, expressed confidence in the capacity of those Inaugurated are really the grassroots leaders of impeccable reputations with past track records.

Nwoha, who is the former ENTRACO General Manager explained further that the first assignment is to deliver the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma for the second term and the structure will remained politically relevant in the effort to ensure further sustenance and success of the government of Imo State.

Contributing Chairman Board of Trustees, Hon. Williams Ejiakor thanked the Convener, Eugene Dibiagwu for his tireless efforts to put the structure together and described it as a well focused non political party based Pro Uzodimma’s campaign and reelection group with inestimable, visionary and agenda to crusade the good work of the governor to Imo Communities across the 305 electoral Wards.

Meanwhile, Opurozor Collins, the former Imo PDP Spokesman described IPM as a group that will deliver the governor, Hope Uzodinma across party line.

Opurozor noted that IPM will deliver the interest of Imo people come November 11, which according to him is to reelect Hope Uzodinma for second term.