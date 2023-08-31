Imo Farmers Pushed Into Early Harvest – Farmers Lament Destruction Of Crops Worth ₦20m By Herders

By Special Correspondent

Herders have allegedly destroyed crops worth millions of naira in Imo State, leaving affected farmers in those communities stranded.

The suspected Fulani herdsmen had reportedly invaded farmland located in Ndegwu, Amakohia-Ubi, and Orogwe communities in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

One of the affected farmers from the Amakohia-Ubi community, told journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital that they were at the mercy of God.

He decried the activities of the herdsmen and damages caused by them, which he said had cost farmers in his area more than N20 million

He said because security agencies in the state were only interested in protecting herders to the detriment of the local communities, most farmers had embarked on the early harvest of their farm produce, especially cassava to prevent the crops from being destroyed and eaten by the herders’ cattle.

“Our farmlands have completely been taken over by herdsmen; they rear their cows in our farmland. All we see in the morning when we get there are pieces and crunches of leftovers from the cows.

“Our women and children are even afraid to go to the farms because of the herdsmen. This is a very sad development and we are afraid this might lead to a confrontation by our youths, whom we have been holding back,” Community farmer, said.

One of the community leaders, told newsmen that he had made several efforts to reach the concerned authorities to come to their rescue but to no avail.

According to him, he was disappointed that despite efforts to curb the activities of herdsmen, nothing is done after farmers register their grievances.

He therefore called on the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and security agencies in the state to come to their rescue before their youths become confrontational.

“I’m really worried by the invasion of these herdsmen that move over 300 cows about in our community. I have tried to lodge my complaints to the right authorities but it appears it is not yielding any result.

“My people are predominantly farmers, and we have lost a lot of money from the activities of these herdsmen. My people are now hungry because the cows have eaten up their crops, and the remnants they have been forced to harvest could not even sustain their hunger, especially now that things are expensive because of the fuel subsidy removal,” he lamented.