In Anambra, Police Bust Another Robbery Gang, Recover Bags of Rice, Wheelbarrow, Motorcycles, Others

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Two motorcycles, two big generators, one wheelbarrow, one deep freezer three bags of rice, and two large iron cutters have been recovered from a 4-man robbery squad arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who said the suspects were arrested at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State when the police stormed their hideout, following a tip-off on their activities.

According to him, all the four suspects arrested are natives of Ebonyi State. He added that the burglary gang specialize in targeting, breaking into, and looting commercial shops in different parts of the State. He said the suspects confessed to have stolen the recovered items from a store they broke into at Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of the State.

“On Interrogation suspects confessed to have broken into a store at Nanka in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State to steal the recovered items.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who commended the newly posted DPO in Ogidi, CSP Uche Onyinaya, for hitting the ground running, having earlier arrested and recovered a Baretta Pistol from a cultist, asked the personnel not to relent in their pursuit of criminal elements.

“He has directed that investigation be extended to Nanka to locate owner of the store and Motor Licensing Office for records of owners of the motorcycles with a view to returning the recovered items to the rightful owners on bond while suspects are to be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”