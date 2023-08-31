8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Search
Subscribe

In Anambra, Police Bust Another Robbery Gang, Recover Bags of Rice, Wheelbarrow, Motorcycles, Others

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Two motorcycles, two big generators, one wheelbarrow, one deep freezer three bags of rice, and two large iron cutters have been recovered from a 4-man robbery squad arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who said the suspects were arrested at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State when the police stormed their hideout, following a tip-off on their activities.

According to him, all the four suspects arrested are natives of Ebonyi State. He added that the burglary gang specialize in targeting, breaking into, and looting commercial shops in different parts of the State. He said the suspects confessed to have stolen the recovered items from a store they broke into at Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of the State.

READ ALSO  We Don't Want to Lose Any Soul to Flooding This Year — Anambra Govt

“On Interrogation suspects confessed to have broken into a store at Nanka in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State to steal the recovered items.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who commended the newly posted DPO in Ogidi, CSP Uche Onyinaya, for hitting the ground running, having earlier arrested and recovered a Baretta Pistol from a cultist, asked the personnel not to relent in their pursuit of criminal elements.

“He has directed that investigation be extended to Nanka to locate owner of the store and Motor Licensing Office for records of owners of the motorcycles with a view to returning the recovered items to the rightful owners on bond while suspects are to be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo Farmers Pushed Into Early Harvest – Farmers Lament Destruction Of Crops Worth ₦20m By Herders

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Subsidy Payment Is A Scam Says Soludo, Confirms Receiving N2Billion Palliatives From FG

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.