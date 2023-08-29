8.4 C
Minister of Information Calls on Governors to Support President Tinubu’s Agenda

National
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has called on state governors to support the 8-point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the agenda is meant to position Nigeria in a position of respect within the comity of nations. The Minister was speaking during a courtesy visit by the Executive Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The Minister said the President had given marching orders to the new Ministers to propagate and conscientize Nigerians on the agenda, noting that he was aware that Nigerians are experiencing hardship due to recent policies and also due to the economic downturn. The President, he said, has also promised that the suffering would give way to a new lease on life in the long run.

To cushion the effect of the hardship, the Minister said that among other things, the federal government has shared palliatives in the form of assorted grains to complement the special financial intervention that has been distributed to the states.

He said the states have shown commitment and support in distributing the palliative materials, and he hopes that the support will continue. He thanked the governor for the visit and for identifying with the vision of the President.

In his remark, Governor Mohammed Bago said he was at the Ministry at the head of a high-powered delegation from Niger State to felicitate with the Minister on his appointment, and to thank the President for appointing a consummate professional to be the face of Nigeria.

He charged the Minister to justify the confidence that Nigerlites have in him and join the state in spreading its vision and mission. As the Governor noted, the state, being the biggest in terms of land mass, has the potential to feed the world.

The governor assured Nigerians that the Minister would perform above and beyond all expectations.

The delegation had members of the Niger State Executive Council and members of the National Assembly from the state.

