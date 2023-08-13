8.4 C
New York
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Gov Bala Mohammed to swear in new Commissioner’s tomorrow 

N/East
Gov Bala Mohammed to swear in new Commissioner's tomorrow
Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed will tomorrow performed the swearing in of the newly appointed Honourable Commissioners to serve under his cabinet members in the state.
This was contained in a press release issued and signed by Muktar te special advisers on Media and Publicity to the Governor over the weekend in Bauchi.
Gidado, said the swearing in of the newly Honourable Commissioners followed their screening and confirmation by the Bauchi State House of Assembly members as stipulated in the constitution.
According to the statement the event will take place tomorrow Monday 14 August, 2023 by 11:00 am at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Complex, Bauchi.
The statement further added that all invited guests are expected to be seated by 10:00 am dot.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Previous article
Bishops Warn Mbah Against Appealing Election Tribunal’s Judgment
Next article
Michael Okpara University Fallen From Grace – Bribery, Sex For Result Allegations Rock Institution.

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.