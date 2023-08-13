Gov Bala Mohammed to swear in new Commissioner’s tomorrow 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed will tomorrow performed the swearing in of the newly appointed Honourable Commissioners to serve under his cabinet members in the state.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by Muktar te special advisers on Media and Publicity to the Governor over the weekend in Bauchi.

Gidado, said the swearing in of the newly Honourable Commissioners followed their screening and confirmation by the Bauchi State House of Assembly members as stipulated in the constitution.

According to the statement the event will take place tomorrow Monday 14 August, 2023 by 11:00 am at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Complex, Bauchi.

The statement further added that all invited guests are expected to be seated by 10:00 am dot.